The Boys Showrunner Teases Breaking Bad Star’s Bigger Role in Season 2

The Boys has debuted to acclaim from fans and critics alike featuring superstars like Thor: Ragnarok‘s Karl Urban and Adventures in Babysitting‘s Elisabeth Shue in lead roles. The show also featured one more surprise cameo towards the end of the season, a role which promises to be expanded upon in future seasons of the show. Major spoilers for The Boys Season One up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to binge the show.

In a blink and you’ll miss it cameo, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito ends up appearing in the season finale of Amazon’s The Boys as Stan Edgar, supreme overlord at Vought International. He only appears in the finale for a split second, offering Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell a massive raise and promotion after pushing a piece of massive pro-superhero legislation through Congress.

Though Edgar only shows up on-screen for a brief moment, The Boys showrunner Erick Kripke teases Esposito’s role will grow into a pretty major role as the show moves into its sophomore season, appearing in upwards of half the episodes in the upcoming season.

“Sure enough, in season 2, that becomes a really important character,” Kripke tells EW. “So I had to call him and go, ‘Hey, remember that cameo you did for me as a favor in season 1?… Now I need you for four to five more episodes.’ To his credit, thank God, he’s available and enthusiastic.”

Though it’s far too early to say what Edgar’s role will be in Season Two, it could very well end up having to do with the vacuum created by Stillwell’s untimely death at the hands of Homelander (Anthony Starr) — especially now that Vought is without a hard-nosed ringleader the run the show on the ground.

Amazon’s full synopsis for The Boys can be found below.

“Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

The first season of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video.