The Boys Season 3: Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan Join the Cast?

✖

The Boys are returning for a third season on Prime Video, meaning we've got to ask: is Jeffrey Dean Morgan going to officially join the show? Now, we're not just choosing any random actor to plug into the series as there's some precedence when it comes to JDM expressing interest in the show. Earlier this year, The Walking Dead alum tweeted how he loved the first season of the show and couldn't wait for season two to drop later this year. He even went on to say he wanted to appear alongside series leads Antony Starr and Karl Urban.

It wasn't too long before The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke responded saying he'd love the actor on the show should it be renewed for a third season. "Thanks @JDMorgan for spreading #TheBoys gospel!" Kripke tweeted in January. "I'll make you a deal. Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother."

The two last worked together on Supernatural, where Morgan appeared in nearly two dozen episodes over the show's 15-year run. Depending on Morgan's schedule, it's hard to say what type of role Kripke has planned for the actor — whether it's a simple cameo or homage or a more serious role.

While the first season of the show laid the groundwork for the world of the titular group of mercenaries and The Seven, series star Jack Quaid previously told us the show's sophomore outing will dive into each of the characters even more.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season 2. I think it's even better than Season 1, in my opinion."

The second season of The Boys is set for release on September 4th.

What other actors would you like to see make an appearance in The Boys? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.