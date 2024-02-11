The Boys: New Super Bowl Ad "Too Patriotic" for TV

It's a big day for American traditions as the San Francisco 49ers get ready to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII. Football fans will be gathered together to watch the biggest sporting event of the year while another tradition unfolds: big game ads. In addition to star-studded commercials, this day will also see an array of trailers for your favorite shows and films. In honor of these traditions, Prime Video's The Boys has shared a new ad promoting Vought International's Turbo Rush, which they've deemed it "too patriotic" for TV.

"Today, Vought brings you an exclusive new ad for The Big Game. Rated "Too Patriotic" for TV, this is a love letter to AMERICA. Please enjoy with an ice cold Turbo Rush!" Vought International shared on Twitter. You can check out the fun ad below:

Today, Vought brings you an exclusive new ad for The Big Game. Rated "Too Patriotic" for TV, this is a love letter to AMERICA. Please enjoy with an ice cold Turbo Rush! pic.twitter.com/uofZkTSbz6 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) February 11, 2024

When Is The Boys Season 4?

The fourth season of The Boys does not have an official release date yet, but it is expected to hit Prime Video this year. According to The Boys creator Eric Kripke, the fourth season of the series is set just days after the finale of Gen V.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke recently told Variety about the events of The Boys season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

The Boys Gets Season 5 Renewal:

This month, it was reported that The Boys would be getting a fifth season ahead of the fourth season's premiere. Hollywood North Buzz reports the series will film in and around Toronto between April and August of this year. During a Q&A in 2020, Kripke revealed he thought the show would end up running for five seasons. However, he has since changed his mind after the recent successes of the spinoff, Gen V.

"I have since realized that literally no one in history is worse at predicting the amount of seasons of a show, like literally," Kripke told Inverse last year. "I have learned my lesson and I've stopped predicting how many seasons these shows go. You will find out in hindsight."

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One, plus the first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video this year. No release window has been set for The Boys: Mexico.