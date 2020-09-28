The Boys Shares Insane NSFW Moment From Last Weeks Episode Online

✖

If there's one thing you need to know about The Boys, it's that the Amazon Prime hit pushes the boundaries with each passing episode. Even when you think the show can't go any further, Eric Kripke's masterclass in subversion upsets the status quo and tips everything on its head, leaving you to pick your jaw off the floor for the fifth time in an hour-long episode. The latest episode released by Amazon, "The Bloody Doors Off," was no exception — in fact, one scene in involved might be the most bizarre sequence ever released in a comic book show, and the streamer has released it entirely online.

Full disclosure: spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of The Boys. Also, the video itself is very NSFW, even by The Boys standards.

The scene in question involves the live-action debut of Love Sausage. While the character in the comics is known for just being particularly well-endowed — hence the name, after all — Kripke and company tweaked his skillset when it came to the show. In a scene with Laz Alonso's MM, Love Sausage manages to choke the character with his new-found power: the power to make his genitals any size he so chooses. If you haven't seen the scene, Amazon uploaded it for all the masses to see, and you can see it for yourself below. Again, it's very NSFW.

🍆 CONTENT WARNING: BDE 🍆

MM was not ready to meet Love Sausage 😂 pic.twitter.com/cPLx1EV4F7 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 28, 2020

In a recent chat with EW, Alonso revealed the moment wasn't even in the initial script for the episode. It was such a late addition to the production, the actor thought the show's cast and crew were playing a practical joke with him on set.

"There is no penis around the neck!" Alonso told the magazine. "So, we always tease each other, and always on set playing the dozens and cracking jokes. And one day in the makeup trailer, Karl [Urban] is like, 'You ready for that penis that’s going around your neck?' And I’m like, 'Ain’t no way in the world there is a penis being wrapped around my neck.'"

He added, "I let my curiosity get the best of me and when I see that [in the new script], I'm like, ‘Oh my God. Karl is definitely behind this.' I am almost positive to this day he just pitched that idea to Kripke and Kripke with his sick sense of humor was like, 'It’s great! Let’s do it!'"

New episodes of The Boys are added to Amazon Prime every Friday.

