The Boys Wants You To Count The Middle Fingers In The Trailer

A week after debuting the season two teaser trailer for The Boys, Amazon Prime Video has come back with some homework: How many middle fingers are in the teaser for the new episodes? A clear trademark of the series at this point, you can re-watch the trailer in the player below and give it the old college try in tallying the total. By our count there are three middle fingers, however there is one potential wrinkle. One of the middle fingers gets severed from the man that is extending it, and it flies upward and back towards the camera. Does this count as four total middle fingers? It's technically a different shot and moment from the initial bird-flipping, but comes from a previously seen bird-flipper. Take a look at it for yourself below.

How many middle fingers did we sneak into the teaser? 🤔Watch closely... pic.twitter.com/Myo6yBx4rw — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 14, 2020

This teaser surprisingly revealed a lot about the new batch of episodes showing the extent that The Boys will have to go to while on the run from Vought and The Seven. There's also the tease of Billy Butcher having gone missing, something that the series will address in a short film. One sequence also seemingly alludes to a confrontation between The Boys and The Deep as they're being chased by sharks on a boat, plus a moment between Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko (aka The Female) fighting new superhero Stormfront (played by Aya Cash).

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4 with its first three episodes and with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks. You can read the official description for The Boys season 2 below!

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.