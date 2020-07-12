The Boys Season 2 Poster Sees Homelander Mark His Territory

✖

Fans still have a bit of a wait for Amazon Prime's The Boys to return for its second season in September, and while the series has a Comic-Con@Home panel on Thursday, July 23rd for fans to look forward to, a new poster is making the wait to see what's next for The Boys and the Seven as well just a little easier -- and making it clear that Homelander (Antony Starr) is definitely trying to mark his territory. However, the poster's caption suggests it may require a bit more than the very specific tactic Homelander is taking to truly make things his.

In the poster, which was shared by the show's official Twitter account, features Homelander standing high above the city quite literally relieving himself by urinating off the top of a building. The caption? "Pissing on something doesn't make it yours, buddy" along with a "middle finger" emoji. Check it out for yourself below.

Pissing on something doesn't make it yours, buddy 🖕 pic.twitter.com/jUlGRmZYxO — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 11, 2020

The second season of The Boys will find the characters in a place that can only be described as more intense and, perhaps, a bit more desperate. The season will find Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the rest of The Boys on the run while the company behind the Supes, Vought, cashes in on the panic resulting from the threat of Supervillains and a new hero, Stormfront (Aya Cash) arrives and challenges a less-than-stable Homelander. According to Quaid, all of these elements will come together to offer bigger, more insane moments in Season 2 that builds on every character.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season 2. I think it's even better than Season 1, in my opinion."

You can check out the official Season 2 synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.

Are you looking forward to The Boys Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.