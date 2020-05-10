The Boys Releases Disturbing Promo of Homelander for Mother's Day

✖

It is Mother's Day in the United States and people far and wide are celebrating whichever way they can. That includes Amazon, who's hard at work promoting the second season of The Boys, due out sometime later this year. Sunday morning, the official Twitter account for the hit series shared its version of a "Happy Mother's Day!" post, featuring Antony Starr's demented Homelander and Elisabeth Shue's Madelyn Stillwell. If you've seen the series, you'll know the two share a bizarre relationship, one perfectly encapsulated by the horrific teaser shared on Twitter Sunday morning.

One thing supes aren't immune to: Mommy Issues pic.twitter.com/1WX5M9NQke — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) May 10, 2020

Even though we still don't have a release for The Boys Season Two, reports surfaced earlier this year suggesting Amazon had already renewed the hard-R series for a third season. One batch of episodes down, the second season will allow series creator Eric Kripke and his writer's room to dive even deeper into the disturbing comic world created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson years ago.

That includes introducing Stormfront, a character that's been gender-swapped for the series. In the comics, the character is a male neo-Nazi, but in live-action, the controversial character will be played by Aya Cash. Kripke previously revealed the character's motivations will remain similar, as she challenges Homelander for leadership in the world of superheroes.

"Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season," Kripke told ComingSoon.net. "We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world...And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism. And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very social media savvy trying to attract young men and women form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul."

The first season of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.