The Boys Season 3 Adds Walking Dead Star to Cast

Following news earlier this week about three other new supes that have been added to the cast of The Boys season three, the Amazon show has recruited a former The Walking Dead star to play another "hero." Variety brings word that Laurie Holden (Andrea on the AMC zombie series) will take on the role of "Crimson Countess" in the TV series. Marvel fans may quickly piece together who this new Vought supe is spoofing as the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series made it clear that this character was a send up of Marvel's Scarlet Witch. It's unclear how much that influence will be visible in the TV series however.

Holden's "Crimson Countess" joins a roster of heroes that also includes Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in season three of the show. Ackles' character is a goof on Marvel's Captain America, and in fact both Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess are on a team making fun of The Avengers in The Boys comic books called Payback. To make the Crimson Countess / Scarlet Witch comparisons even more obvious, the character has a red costume and a romantic relationship with "Mind Droid," a parody of The Vision. In the comics, like so many other heroes, Crimson Countess finds herself in the crosshairs of Billy Butcher after a slight.

One thing is certain though, even if the inspiration for the parody heroes are clear in the comics, series creator Garth Ennis' main care is that the series just gets Karl Urban's Billy Butcher right.

Series creator Eric Kripke previously said that he continues to send Ennis all the scripts for the series as they finish them and allow him the opportunity to polish Butcher's dialogue if he wants.

"I’ve sent him every script to this day," Kripke told told Consequence of Sound. "I even just sent him episode three of Season 3 yesterday because, to this day, he wants to weigh in on Butcher’s dialogue. And I’m happy to have him do it because he knows Butcher’s dialogue better than I do, and he knows British slang way better than me, so I’m happy to have him pitch suggestions. He says Butcher is his favorite character that he’s created, so he’s very protective of him. But he’s pretty open to the rest of it. He gets it. He gets that it’s inherently a different medium."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.