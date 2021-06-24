The Boys Season 3 Adds Sean Patrick Flanery and More as New Supes

✖

Production is underway on Amazon Prime Video's third season of hit series The Boys and fans already know that Jensen Ackles has been added to the cast as one of the new superhero characters and he just got some new co-workers. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, actors Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (The Resident) hav all joined the series. Unlike Ackles' Soldier Boy or Antony Starr's Homelander however, only one of these new additions to the show can be found in the pages of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics but we break them down below!

According to the outlet, Flannery will play a supe called Gunpowder, the only character that has roots in the comics and was briefly featured in the first season of the show (naturally played by a different actor). In the pages of the comics he's a member of the super group "Teenage Kix," which was previously name dropped in the show by the hero Popclaw. Gunpowder's abilities in the comics are breathing fire but his sponsorship with the NRA is likely his biggest asset for Vought. As for the other two heroes, Villaneuva will play Supersonic, rumored to be an ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty's Starlight, and Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

It's unclear what powers these two will have, or if either of them will be a direct stand-in for another hero. With the addition of Ackles' Soldier Boy however, who is inspired by and send-up of Captain America, we can guess that his history will be explored so perhaps these heroes will factor into that in some way. In the comics, Soldier Boy is one of the members of Payback, a parody of the Avengers with members including Tek Knight (A Batman/Iron Man character), Swatto (a Wasp parody), and Mind Droid (a version of Vision). It's also worth noting that Stormfront, played by Aya Cash in season two, was a member of the team in the comics as well.

"The thing that has worried me about Season 3 is that it has become really fun and breezy to write again," series creator Eric Kripke previously told Consequence of Sound. "That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable. I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.