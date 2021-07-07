The Boys Season 3 Gets New Web Series To Answer Season 2 Questions

✖

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new digital series tie-in for their hit series The Boys in the form of Seven on 7 on VNN (Vought News Network). This new,in-continuity series will bridge the gap between the show's second and upcoming third season. Seven on 7 will feature VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, played by Matthew Edison, who will reappear in the third season as well. New episodes of the show will debut on the 7th of every months with seven "news stories" and a commercial (this month's video features a parody of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell). Watch it for yourself below to get started on the march toward season three!

“Since the very start of The Boys, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel -- VNN," series showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. "We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing 'Seven on 7' with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in world canon, serving up brand new information that bridges the story gap between Seasons 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!”

The first episode of Seven on 7 hints at the aftermath of the events seen in season two, including some revelations of where we might find the characters like Hughie, whose new job with Representative Victoria Neuman is revealed.

This new digital series is perhaps the most obvious real-life parody that The Boys TV series has done so far, clearly sending up the likes of Fox News, Tucker Carlson, and the types of ads seen on the network, but the political allegory and parody has been prescient from the beginning.

"I think the writers and I stumbled into a universe that really perfectly encapsulates the exact second we’re living in — just from Garth Ennis’ incredibly prescient book from over 10 years ago," Kripke previously told Consequence of Sound. "He presupposed what would happen if there was a complete blending of celebrity and authoritarianism, which was probably embryonic at that time and has since taken over the world. We took that notion, and said, 'Well, that happens to perfectly describe Trump, Boris Johnson, the populist movements, nationalism, America First, white supremacy, and white nationalism…' It was so perfect a metaphor that we just ran with that ball."

"We got very educated about current events, we were all news junkies, and very intentionally writing inspired by things that were happening in the news that frightened and infuriated us. Then we used the metaphor of superheroes to Trojan Horse it in the middle of this action show."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.