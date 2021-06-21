The Boys Season 3 To Explore How Politics Are Turning Us on Each Other

✖

The first two seasons of Amazon's The Boys have already established the series as not only one that pushes the boundaries of traditional superhero entertainment, but one that isn't afraid to take on political issues as well. Neither of those things will change in the third season of the wildly popular show, but according to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, the political aspect of the season will explore how politics are turning us on each other, digging into the ominous idea that the "boogeyman" isn't an external threat but perhaps someone right next door.

"We've been certainly a political and satirical show. We were really interested in exploring both the recent history of Vought, the company in the show, but also through that the recent history of the United States," Kripke told Deadline. "We got really interested in the myths we tell ourselves, to feel that we're righteous, really exploring America itself as a myth."

He continued, explaining that the addition of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) helped the season explore more of the history and how it impacts the present.

"A big element of the comics actually are flashbacks to World War II and Vietnam," Kripke said. "I always really loved it because you got to see how the superhero phenomenon didn't just affect the present, but how it affected parts of the past as well. And so we have this character, Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and he's been around since World War II and was the first Vought superhero. Through him and through his story, we're able to explore a lot of the history of the country, really.

"I'd say in previous seasons the boogeyman for you to be scared of used to be, 'The terrorists are coming to get you.' And now it's sort of metastasized into, I think, a much more ominous, 'Your neighbor is coming to get you.' And that's scary to me, how politics are turning us on each other. So, we want to explore what it means to be in America, really."

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of The Boys? What are you hoping to see when the series returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.