The Boys Actor Antony Starr Says Season 3 Is His Favorite and "Worth the Wait"

There's still a little bit of time before The Boys Season Three hits Prime Video, and one of the show's leads insists it will be well worth the wait. Antony Starr says the show's third outing is one of the most enjoyable times he's had on a set, making sure to point out the fact both the cast and crew have taken things to the next level.

“Oh, my God, [Season 3] is hands down one of the most enjoyable seasons of TV I’ve had the good fortune of being involved with!” Starr recently shared with TVLine. “I had a great time on Season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it next-level in many ways from Season 1, and really, it’s just the extension of that.”

He couldn't reveal any reasons why, but the actor went on to say the third season is his favorite of the series.

“[It] is my favorite season for many reasons that I can’t tell you about,” Starr continues with a laugh. “I’m always curious to see what the writers, what these crazy people, are going to cook up, and it’s a pretty great feeling in Season 3 to still be surprised and excited every time you turn a page in the material. All I can say is I truly believe the fans are going to freak out at Season 3.”

Coincidentally enough, Starr's comments come just days after The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said the latest season is one of the craziest things ever done with television.

"Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we’re doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we’ve ever done, it’s got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone’s ever done," Kripke told Deadline earlier this month. "Maybe it won’t work. Who knows? But I’m just so high on this gag that we’re pulling off. And it’s certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that’s really exciting."

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

