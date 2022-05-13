The Boys Announces Season 3 Trailer Date With a New Poster

✖

A new trailer for the third season of The Boys will drop next week, and there's a new poster to celebrate the occasion. Front and center on The Boys poster is Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. The image draws inspiration from movie posters and features other Supes such as Black Noir, along with new characters like Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess, Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk, and Sean Patrick Flanery's Gunpowder. So far fans have only seen a teaser trailer for The Boys Season 3, but Monday, May 23rd delivers the full official trailer before the series arrives on Prime Video June 3rd.

"This may or may not make more sense when we drop the trailer Monday," the tweet from The Boys Twitter account reads. The wording on the poster reads, "For These Heroes the Battle Has Just Begun" at the top with the word "Payback" at the bottom.

(Photo: The Boys/Twitter)

A new photo from Season 3 was released earlier in May featuring Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) in jumpsuits with the caption, "Supe-busters, hitting your VCRs June 3rd."

While fans have had to wait for The Boys to return, an animated series premiered last year to ease the wait. The Boys Presents: Diabolical was an eight-episode anthology that explored the world of the live-action series. While most of the episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical are just stories in the larger setting, there are a couple that serve as actual canon for the upcoming third season. According to The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, the finale episode of Diabolical is definitely canon for Season 3. The episode, "One Plus One Equals Two", centers on Homelander (Antony Starr) and his introduction into the Seven. Particularly, the episode focuses on his relationship with Black Noir and how it was forged when the pair cover up an accidental massacre during one of Homelander's first outings. According to Kripke, the episode, written by Diabolical showrunner Simon Racioppa, turned out so well that it is now canon for the backstory of the two Supes, particularly Homelander.

"The finale is canon, yeah." Kripke told Variety. "I thought he did such a good job with it. I don't think we had any specific plans going in for it to for sure be canon. But he just did such a good job writing and directing it, that watching it, I was like, 'This is for sure what happened.' There is a certain amount of background setup of really understanding the relationship between Homelander and Black Noir and giving us a deeper understanding before Season 3."

The Boys drops a new Season 3 trailer on May 23rd, while the new season debuts June 3rd on Prime Video.