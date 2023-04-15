The Boys Reveals Set Video From Season 4 Wrap

The Boys Season 4 just revealed a new set video from filming as anticipation builds for the upcoming episodes. Showrunner Eric Kripke spoke to the assembled cast and crew. It was an emotional thank you for all the work they've done over the past few months. He singled out this selection of talent as the best crew he's ever worked with. The Boys has been delivering for both the showrunner and Amazon on a large scale. Season 4 of the hit series looks to continue that shooting star trajectory and there's no sign of things slowing down. Check out the entire speech and look at all those bloody faces out in the audience.

"One, to the cast, I love you so much," he began. "Thank you so much for all the talent. And good energy, and love, and leadership you all put into this part . To the crew, you guys are the hardest working, best f***** crew I've ever worked with by a f****** mile! The amount of passion that you put into this and the amount that you make this show your own is one of the great honors of my life. Hey Ari, is the gate good? The gate is great! That's a wrap, thank you!"

Bring it in mates, because that’s a fuckin wrap. pic.twitter.com/bZWgde17ID — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 14, 2023

The Boys Season 3 Was A Crowd-Pleaser

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," began Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, as The Boys received a renewal. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

How excited are you for The Boys Season 4? Let us know in the comments down below!