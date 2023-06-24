The Boys: Simon Pegg Teases "Sick as F-ck" Season 4

After a bit of a hiatus save for a brief Season Three appearance, Simon Pegg will soon return to the land of The Boys. In the newest batch of episodes, the Mission: Impossible alumnus will have a substantial role as Hugh Campbell, the father of Jack Quaid's Hughie. According to Pegg, The Boys Season Four is nothing short of "sick as f-ck."

"You know how crazy The Boys is! It's going to get crazier. I had so much fun on that show and it was great to go back and play Hugh Sr.," Pegg told Collider on the red carpet for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. "I love Jack [Quaid] and it was great to work with Rose DeWitt, who plays Hughie's mom, who's also come back. It's going to be great and you're going to love it. I'm in about four episodes and it was a joy to be back. It's a great crew and that show is sick as f-ck."

Little has been unveiled about The Boys Season Four, other than the hit series has become a flagship show of Prime Video.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The Boys season four is scheduled for 2023, with the first three seasons of the series now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V spinoff series is on the way as well, also expected to premiere this year.

