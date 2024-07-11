The Boys Season 4 Premieres to Over 1 Billion Minutes Streamed

The fourth season of The Boys is currently in full swing on Prime Video with the penultimate episode dropping today and the finale expected to release on July 18th. While the new season has been met with mixed reactions, the show’s audience isn’t slowing down. In fact, it was revealed by Nielsen (via The Wrap) that 1.19 billion minutes of The Boys were viewed during the week of June 10th to June 16th. The season’s first three episodes, “Department of Dirty Tricks,” Life Among the Septics,” and “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here” were all released on June 13th.

The Boys‘ fourth season’s debut exceeded Season 3’s viewership by 21% in its first four days online with the new season reaching number one on Prime Video in 160 countries. The show was also the third-most watched streaming show that week, falling only behind Netflix’s Bridgerton and Your Honor. Bridgerton released four episodes on June 13th with viewing numbers of 3.47 billion viewing minutes during that week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

Homelander (Antony Starr) gets a milky surprise in “The Boys” S4E6

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“In our minds, it’s only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V,” showrunner Eric Kripke recently told Variety when asked about the events of The Boys Season 4. “We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it’s all very modular. It’s like there’s Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.”

The Boys Season 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.