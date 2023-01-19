The Boys Star Wraps Filming on Season 4

Filming on The Boys season four is ongoing but one star has taken to social media to confirm they've wrapped their episodes of the series. Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg, who plays Jack Quaid's father in the TV series, has posted on Instagram that his time on the set of season four has come to an end, writing in a post: "That's a wrap for me on this season of @theboystv. More fun than a Compound V enema. So proud to be part of this incredible show. Will miss everyone. Season 4 is going to be INSANE!!!"

Pegg had a much larger role in the first season of The Boys, and didn't appear at all in the show's second season. He returned for one episode of season three, appearing in a FaceTime call with Hugh. His return for season four in a big way was conifmred by the addition of a new cast member, with Rosemarie Dewitt confirmed to appear as Hugh's mother. Though it had previously been assumed that Hugh's mother had passed away, The Boys season 2 confirmed that she actually left the family when Hugh was a boy. Her appearance in the show will certainly lead to some high-stakes drama.

Season four of The Boys has been filming for some time now and in addition to everyone' favorite characters returning for the new episodes there will also be plenty of new faces that will appear. Chief among those new additions is none other than former Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will finally reunite with Eric Kripke to take part in the show. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

Other newcomers that will appear in The Boys season four include of Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Following) as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker, they're joined by Rosemarie Dewitt who will join the show as Hughie Campbell's mom. Actor Nathan Mitchell, who previously played Black Noir in the show's first three seasons, will return to the cast playing a brand new character.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Season four and a new spinoff series, Gen V, will premiere in 2023.