The Boys Showrunner Teases Billy and Hughie’s Collision Course in Season 2

The Boys definitely captivated viewers with its first season, and it left quite the impression with one heck of a season finale. That finale presents several big questions, and from here on out we’re getting into spoiler territory, so if you haven’t finished the season yet you’ve been warned. As fans know, in the finale, we learn not only that Becca is alive and well but that she also has a son. It’s also learned that the son has powers like his father Homelander, but those questions aren’t the only things the sequence teases. According to showrunner Eric Kripke, it also teases the collision course that Butcher and Hughie are on in season 2 (via EW).

Those two characters share something very important in common, and that’s that they lost a loved one to out of control superheroes. So, what if Butcher’s reason for hating them is then removed? Regarding the cliffhanger involving Becca and her son, Kripke asked: “Is there a way that we can still honor the comic but then pull the rug out to say they don’t have the same backstory at all, they just thought they did?”

“And if we could throw a left hook like that, we could really shock readers of the comic but also present this notion of, though these characters have so much in common, suddenly they find themselves in two different spaces,” Kripke said. “What does that do to them heading into season 2?”

Butcher and Hughie already came to blows a bit during this season in how they approached the rest of the group and Starlight, and with this new development, the chasm will most likely only get wider, especially once we learn why Becca decided to keep her status among the living from Butcher.

