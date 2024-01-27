The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Leaves Social Media, Claims She's Been Bullied Following Accusations by Megyn Kelly

The Boys star Erin Moriarty responded to accusations of getting "extreme plastic surgery" from former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. On Instagram, the Prime Video actress posted a lengthy response to those comments and spoke her mind. Moriarty wrote, "I'd like to correct one piece of information in an effort to be the one who is not reporting false information to say that Megyn Kelly is no longer with Fox News." Other than that disclaimer, The Boys star typed out exactly how she felt about the claims leveled at her body. She would also explain how body image perceptions have done a number on her mental well-being. As a result of this whole ordeal, Moriarty is considering leaving social media entirely. Here's her full statement down below.

"This is something I truly never anticipated writing," Moriarty said. "We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things. I had no idea what was going on, to be honest, because I've had one of the most challenging weeks of my life. And I specifically thought that as I emerged this period of time – so stressed that I have BARELY been able to eat and sleep. I thought ok, I'm going to emerge this 10 pounds thinner and the verbal abuse/accusations will be flying – usually either drug use or just a flippant 'eat a burger' comment."

"You learn to become teflon and move on. I had no idea what was going on this time.To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified," she would add. "Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds).)

The Boys Star Responds To Wild Comments

(Photo: Prime Video)

She wasn't done however. The actress would ask why people would believe something so demonstrably untrue. Moriarty clarified how she was feeling that day and lamented how the negative comments and outright harassment made her feel. It's a bit of a harrowing read.

"How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling," Moriarty argued. "I got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me. I came running to those girls and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands. I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news."

