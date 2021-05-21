The Boys Showrunner Teases Mind Blowing Season Three Premiere

✖

Production is underway on the third season of The Boys and filming has been underway long enough for one episode to be almost finished! Series showrunner and creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to reveal that he's already watched the director's cut of the season premiere, using a gif of Goran Visnijc's Alastair Adana in the season two finale at the exact moment that his head explodes. The message was clear, the episode is mindblowing. "Actual footage of me watching #TheBoys Director Cut of Episode 301," Kripke tweeted. "I think you're in for something really special. And insane. And special."

This marks just the latest tease from Kripke about the new batch of episodes, having previously shown off an image of newcomer Jensen Ackles on the set. Kripke and Ackles worked together on the long running CW series Supernatural for the first five seasons with The Boys marking their first time together since then. Ackles will take on the part of Soldier Boy in the series, a character that is loosely inspired by Captain America in the original comic book run of The Boys. Ackles' version of the character will apparently have one major difference though, a giant beard that fans aren't used to seeing on the actor.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke previously said in an interview with Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Another new cast member set to appear in season three will be Katia Winter, starring in the show series as Nina Namenko - aka the Russian crime boss "Little Nina."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.