Karl Urban Wraps Production on The Boys Season 2, Teases Mid-2020 Premiere Date

Of the many, many comic book-inspired television shows to hit the airwaves this year, audiences were particularly drawn to Amazon’s The Boys. The series, which is inspired by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic of the same name, follows a league of vigilantes who set out to kill the maniacal superheroes that rule their world. After Season 1 premiere in August of this year, fans have been eager to see exactly when new episodes will debut — and it sounds like we might have somewhat of an answer. Karl Urban, who stars on the series as Billy Butcher, recently took to Instagram to announce that he has wrapped on filming Season 2, and that the new batch of episodes should debut in “mid 2020”.

Starring alongside Urban in The Boys are Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tom Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Elizabeth Shue. The series is executive produced by Preacher‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as Supernatural and Timeless‘ Erik Kripke.

“They already have more resources for the second season,” Rogen explained earlier this year. “They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues. We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” Kripke added. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.”

The Boys Season 1 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.