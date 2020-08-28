The Boys Star Karl Urban Addresses Possible Return for Judge Dredd Series

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Fans are anxiously waiting for the return of The Boys on Amazon Prime, with the second season of the crass superhero series set to debut next week. And while Billy Butcher actor Karl Urban is known for his comic book roles, there's still no word on a possible return as the infamous Judge Dredd of Mega-City One. Urban previously starred in Dredd from Annihilation and DEVS writer/director Alex Garland, and ever since the 2012 film premiered fans have been clamoring for a sequel — but that seems unlikely given the film's cult status and poor box office performance.

With Season 2 of The Boys premiering soon, ScreenGeek caught up with Urban and asked about a potential return as the title character in the announced Jude Dredd: Mega-City One series.

"Well, listen, it’s very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I’ve gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories," explained Urban. "There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team – I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there – because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that’d be fantastic and for whatever reason – and there are many – if it doesn’t happen, then I wish them the best, and I can’t wait to see what they do."

Urban previously spoke with ComicBook.com about a potential return as Judge Dredd, keeping hope that he'd get the chance to play the character in some capacity in the future.

"Yeah, I certainly hope so, that would be, that'd be rad, wouldn't it? I would ideally love to get into those boots again you know, so we'll have to wait and see," Urban said.

Urban's role in projects like The Boys, Dredd, and Thor: Ragnarok have made him a favorite among comic book fans, but it's his role as Butcher in The Boys that has made him stand out in recent years. With Season 3 already renewed on Amazon Prime, it might be a while before a potential return as Judge Dredd.

The Boys Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.

