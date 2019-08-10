The Boys Fan Cuts Footage into Epic Suicide Squad-Style Trailer

Now a few weeks post-release, The Boys is tearing across all digital media platforms as a completely fresh new take on the superhero genre. With the notoriety has come a fresh new batch of fan content, including a dynamite trailer teaser for the Amazon Prime show in the vein of Warner Brothers’ Suicide Squad, completely with the “Bohemian Rhapsody” overlay that made the trailer standout so much in the first place. Published by YouTube Jon Arryn Garza, you can see the full fan edit above — and it’s even caught the attention of The Boys co-creator Derick Robertson.

News surfaced earlier today that the Eric Kripke-helmed show is one of the most popular originals to ever appear on Amazon. The Jeff Bezos-run company must have been aware of the incoming numbers as they preemptively renewed the show for a second season at Comic-Con.

“We are thrilled that The Boys have surpassed our predictions for viewing in its first two weeks, and has become one of our most watched Amazon Original series by our Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “This creates great momentum and excitement for us as we get ready for season two.”

Elsewhere, Kripke teased his Season Two plans, mentioning he hopes to make the show’s sophomore outing more explosive than its first season. If you’ve seen the show, you’ll know by now that’s a large promise.

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” said executive producer Eric Kripke. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.“

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Sue, Simon Pegg, and Jennifer Esposito amongst others.