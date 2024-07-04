The Boys Reveals Its Twisted Take On The Batman

The Boys has revealed its twisted take on Batman lore, and it’s a version of The Dark Knight that fans will not be forgetting anytime soon!

Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) is The Boys Universe version of Batman, whose presence has been referenced in every season of the show. He was Batman to Homelander’s Superman, although the two never liked to be around one another. Tek Knight finally appeared in the spinoff series Gen V, as host of Vought’s true crime series The Whole Truth, in which he used his superhuman deduction abilities (through hyper-senses) to determine what had happened between Marie Moreau and Golden Boy, one of Vought’s rising stars who killed himself.

In The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 “Dirty Business” we finally take a trip inside Tek Knight’s world. The hero holds a political PAC fundraiser at his mansion; he reveals himself to be scummy when talking to A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) about how The Knight family’s old money came from being slave-catchers (a clear jab at DC’s lore about the Wayne Family aiding the Underground Railroad). Knight also boasts about keeping the family business alive by creating a cycle of beating down and locking up criminals in his prisons, on repeat, as well as putting down Firecracker as being trash compared to his old-money wealth.

Tek Knight’s Cave w/ His Assistant Elijah in “The Boys” S4E6

Tek Knight goes from being a wealthy jerk version of Bruce Wayne to being a certified F.A.N. when he takes Hughie (disguised as The Boys Universe Spider-Man, “Webweaver”) into his secret “Tek Cave” under the mansion. There, Tek introduces his version of “Alfred,” Elijah (Tyrone Beskin) who raised him as a boy. Elijah is hosing down a BDSM “playroom” that’s set up in the cave, and Tek Knight reveals he’s there to “audition” Webweaver to be his new sidekick.

Naturally, the rest of the episode reveals that Tek Knight is a sadistic and masochistic sociopath, that he has a dark sexual history with Ashley (Colby Minifie); and that his true weakness is having his billions of dollars forcibly donated to liberal and/or humanitarian causes.

The Boys is now notorious for its ability to lampoon superhero pop culture – and this takedown of Batman is deliciously timely. The last few years have seen fans reconciling with a lot of new questions and points of view about Bruce Wayne and Batman – to the point that even DC Comics has had to answer those questions in Batman’s latest story arcs. As of writing this, Batman is poised to enter a new era where his mansion has been swapped for a group home for troubled youth, and The Dark Knight has community relations and development on his mind as much as beating up the next bad guy. Better than than becoming Tek Knight…

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.