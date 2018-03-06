‘The Boys’ TV Series Rumored to Begin Production in May

Last month, Amazon greenlit an eight-episode order for the hour-long superhero drama, The Boys. Now, a new report says that production on the upcoming series will begin in May.

According to Omega Underground, the long-in-development comic adaptation from Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, and Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke will begin production in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 14, 2018 before moving to Toronto, Canada with an expectation of a premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the most recent up date for the upcoming series since news broke that it would be headed to Amazon. Originally, The Boys had been headed to Cinemax before being picked up by Amazon. The pilot episode is set to be written by Supernatural and Timeless creator Eric Kripke with Rogen and Goldberg serving as executive producers and directors.

The Boys is based on the comic book series from Garth Ennis, who created Preacher, and Darick Robertson, who created Transmetropolitan. Set in a world where superheroes embrace the “darker side of their massive and fame” the “Boys” are a superpowered CIA squad charged to monitor the superhero and keep the amoral, celebrity-like superheroes in check. The series, published by Dynamite Entertainment, ran for seventy-two issues between 2006 and 2012.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

And the project is in good hands. Rogen and Goldberg have worked together on another comic book project ultimately brought to television. The pair helped bring AMC’s Preacher, which will return for a third season in 2018, to life.