Rick and Morty Finally Drops First Look at Season 9 (Watch)

Rick and Morty has officially dropped the first sneak peek look at Season 9 ahead of it’s premiere on Adult Swim. Rick and Morty ended Season 8 of its run with Adult Swim last year, but there has yet to be any real word on the next season of the series thus far. While it was already confirmed that Adult Swim had renewed the series through to Season 12, the state of the ninth season was still pretty much up in the air. Thankfully, that has all changed with a major update revealing the first look at Rick and Morty Season 9!

Adult Swim has released a special sneak peek at Rick and Morty Season 9 as it’s now in the midst of production. It’s currently being put together, so this is definitely an early look into one of the new episodes we’ll see in the coming season. It already seems as sharp as it has been in the eighth season, so it’s a great sign of what is to come. Check out the first look at Rick and Morty Season 9 below.

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 9

Adult Swim has yet to confirm a release date or window for Rick and Morty Season 9 as of this time, however. This first look at the new season teases that it might be further than fans might have hoped for at first, but also seemingly not as far away either. We could even potentially see a release for the season this year, or early 2027 at the latest by the looks of its progress thus far. With the release of this first clip, hopefully we’ll start to see more updates soon.

Ahead of Rick and Morty Season 8’s premiere last year, Adult Swim had announced that they have officially renewed the animated series through to Season 12. They had previously ordered 100 episodes of the series, and it would have taken it through to Season 10. But with this renewal, the series has now been picked up for both Season 11 and Season 12. It was a massive renewal for Adult Swim, and will thus make this show one of the longest running original series with the network.

Rick and Morty Is Getting a Keith David Spinoff

That’s not all, however, as Rick and Morty is also getting its very first spinoff series with Adult Swim. Titled President Curtis, the new spinoff series will star Keith David as the titular President Curtis as he takes a central role this time around. Created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, the new spinoff series will see President Curtis dealing with his daily White House adventures that we only see brief glimpses into in the main series.

President Curtis features Keith David alongside a packed voice cast with Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community). David shared his excitement for the new series in a special statement to fans, “President Curtis has always been a blast to play,” David began. “Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

With both Rick and Morty Season 9 and President Curtis now in the works, there's a lot to look forward to.