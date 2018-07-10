The Classic ‘Transformers’ Vinyl Soundtrack Is Back in Soundwave Blue

The Transformers Classic Soundtrack Vinyl LP was released earlier this year on Bumblebee-themed yellow-and-black pressed vinyl, then promptly sold out. By popular demand, a new pressing was produced in Soundwave blue that you can order right here for $29.99 while supplies last.

We suppose that a cassette would have been more appropriate in this case, but let’s face it: unless you own an old car, you probably don’t have any way to play these 40 tracks from the ’80s cartoon. Additional details and a complete track list are available below.

Product Specifications:

• Transformers Classic Soundtrack

• Officially-licensed Transformers merchandise

• Original television series score by Robert J. Walsh and Johnny Douglas

• Vibrant blue pressed vinyl in tribute to Soundwave

• 40 classic tracks from the cartoon

• Almost 45 minutes of time travel back to the 80s

• Gatefold cover lists episode source of each piece

Side A

• Opening theme song

• Life

• Cybertron Sorrow

• The Bridge to Iacon

• Unwelcoming Committee

• Prepare

• Attack! Attack!

• Decepticon Drama

• Explore! Repair!

• Facing Disaster

• Ominous Discovery

• Elements of Danger

• Something’s Wrong

• Overcoming the Unstoppable

• No More Worries

• Unyielding

• Heavy Mettle

• Man and Machine

• Matters and Antimatters

• Battle Fearlessly

• Ancient Legends

• The March of War

Side B

• Roll for Home

• The Glimmer of Hope

• Earth to Cybertron

• Into the Jaws of Death

• Doomed Together

• The Wrong Readings Mean the Right Doom

• Transformers Medley

• Mad Planet

• Conflict on Cassette

• Pastoral Tranquility

• From the Secret Files of Teletraan II

• Separation Anxiety

• Synthesized Magic

• Sinister

• Uneasy Advances

• Epic Struggles

• Mysterious Airs

• Waking Nightmare

On a related note, Jim Henson’s masterpiece The Dark Crystal celebrated its 35th anniversary last year, and a special deluxe vinyl soundtrack featuring Trevor Jones’ musical score was released to mark the occasion. Finding one of those original releases for the standard price is no easy task at the moment, but the good news is that ThinkGeek has just launched their own exclusive picture disc edition which you can order right here for $39.99. Grab one while you can because only 500 individually numbered copies exist.

The exclusive picture disc features a full image of the main characters on the front and shard on the reverse. Previous versions of The Dark Crystal deluxe vinyl soundtrack were limited to basic color variations. Beyond the aesthetics, you’ll be treated to over 40 minutes of music composed by Trevor Jones that was arranged specifically for an album listening experience. The release also includes a 24-page photo booklet with rare photos, production art, and more.

