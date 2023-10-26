The Crown Creator Says He Has "An Idea" For a Prequel Series

The Crown's upcoming sixth season is set to be the Netflix series' last, but creator Peter Morgan might not be done telling the story of the British Royal Family. Speaking with Variety (via TVLine), Morgan said that he has an idea for a prequel series, though it's not something that would happen right away.

"I do have an idea," Morgan said. "But first, I need to do some other things. Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together."

Morgan did share that his ideas predate events of The Crown, though he didn't offer any specific details about what exactly that would entail.

"If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time," he said.

The Final Season of The Crown Will Cover Princess Diana's Death

Earlier this summer, The Crown producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries spoke about how Season 6 handles Diana's passing, which occurred in 1997 as a result of injuries she sustained in a car accident. According to the producers, the priority will be to portray the story tactfully.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not," Mackie said. "We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it... The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that's evident."

What Will the Final Season of The Crown Be About?

The final season is expected focus on the time period between 1997 and 2005 and cover several major events, including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the premiership of Tony Blair, and the early relationship of Prince William at Kate Middleton. Bertie Carvel has been cast as Blair, with Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Ed McVey as Prince William. Luther Ford will portray Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

The season is split into two parts, with Part 1 debuting on November 16th while Part 2 will debut on December 14th. The first four episodes "depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences," per the official description. The second part, which consists of six episodes sees ""Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion," per the synopsis. Plus, "as she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairy tale in William and Kate."

Would you like to see a prequel to The Crown? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!