The Crown Returns to Netflix Top 10 With Season 5 Debut

The Crown has finally returned with new episodes. The story of Queen Elizabeth II's rise and reign has been one of the most acclaimed and popular shows on Netflix over the last few years, and the tale is starting to wind down. The fifth season of the planned six seasons of the series made its debut on Netflix this week, taking the story forward into the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki transforming into Princess Diana. Fans have been excited to see this new chapter of the saga and the Netflix daily rankings are proving just how quickly subscribers have starting binging Season 5's episodes.

Season 5 of The Crown arrived in its entirety on Wednesday. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Crown already racing past most of the other titles on the service.

Thursday's list features The Crown in the second overall position, above titles like From Scratch and Manifest. The only series currently ahead of The Crown is Love Is Blind, though that may change in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!