Nathan Fielder's TV Series The Rehearsal Gets New Trailer

Last month, the first trailer for comedian Nathan Fielder's upcoming HBO series The Rehearsal dropped leaving many wondering exactly what the Nathan For You creator's eagerly anticipated new project was about. Now, a new trailer has arrived offering up a bit more insight into the series as well as a question: "why leave life to chance?" You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

Guess what? Here is the trailer for my new show The Rehearsal pic.twitter.com/sSza0tbWjv — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) July 6, 2022

In the trailer Fielder is seen greeting people and then revealing that he's rehearsed these moments "dozens of times in a replica of your home. This is what we can do for you". It's still not a ton of clarity about the series, but when The Rehearsal was first picked up by HBO, there were some details about what the series would be. Last year, it was reported that Fielder would write, direct, star in, and executive produce the series which was described as being "set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives." It's unclear if the series is completely scripted or if it is similar to the reality-based Nathan For You, though fans of Nathan For You may notice some similarities to the episode "Smokers Allowed".

The Rehearsal isn't Fielder's first project with HBO. He also serves as executive producer on How To With John Wilson. Fielder is also developing a series for Showtime, The Curse, which will star Fielder alongside Emma Stone and Benny Safdie. That series is described as a genre-bending scripted comedy that will explore how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

As for The Rehearsal, while there is still plenty of mystery about the upcoming series, one thing that isn't a mystery is when it will debut. The series is set to debut on July 15th on HBO Max.

