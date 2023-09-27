The Curse Trailer Released by Showtime

The Curse is finally headed to our television screens. On Wednesday, Showtime released the first full trailer for The Curse (below), ahead of the show’s upcoming premiere in September. The live-action series, which is co-created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, has been highly-anticipated amongst TV fans since it was announced to be in the works years ago. In the show, the husband and wife duo of Asher Siegel (Fielder) and Whitney Siegel (Emma Stone) are forced to combat dark magical forces while filming their home renovation show on the HGTV network.

The first three episodes of The Curse will actually premiere for a select audience later this week, when they screen at the New York Film Festival on September 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is The Curse About?

The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Oscar-winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

Produced by A24, The Curse is co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer.

Is The Rehearsal Renewed For Season 2?

The Curse isn’t the only unpredictable show that Fielder is attached to, as his work on HBO’s The Rehearsal sent shockwaves through the TV world last year. The genre-bending (and reality-bending) series was renewed for a second season right before its Season 1 finale.

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal,” Executive Vice President, HBO Programming Amy Gravitt shared in a statement when the renewal was announced. “We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

What Are Emma Stone’s New Movies?

Later this year, Stone is also set to star in Poor Things, Yorgos Lathimos’ new movie based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. In the film, A young woman, Bella, is brought back to life by her guardian, the scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Initially naïve, Bella is eager to learn about the world around her, albeit under Baxter’s protection. Wanting to see more, she runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, and travels across continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella demands equality and liberation.

Poor Things also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael.

What do you think of the first trailer for The Curse? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Curse is set to be streaming for Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers on Friday, November 10th, followed by an on-air premiere on Showtime on November 12th.