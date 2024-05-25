The CW Renews Wild Cards for Season 2

Wild Cards is coming back for a second season on The CW. On Friday, CBC, the broadcaster where the Canadian procedural originates from, announced that the series has been picked up for a second season and will continue to air on The CW. The series stars Riverdale alum Vanessa Morgan and Grey's Anatomy alum Giacomo Gianniotti as well as Jason Priestley. Season 2 of Wild Cards is expected to premiere in winter 2025 on both The CW and CBC and will run for 13 episodes, according to Deadline.

"We are thrilled to order a second season of The CW's breakout series Wild Cards," Liz Wise Lyall, Head of Scripted Programming, The CW Network said. "Wild Cards has clearly captured the imagination of our viewers thanks to exhilarating storytelling and the crackling chemistry between Vanessa and Giacomo. We are confident Wild Cards is the kind of smart and sexy blue-sky drama that could continually build its audience for years."

What is Wild Cards About?

Wild cards follows the unlikely duo of Max (Morgan) a con artist who finds herself unexpectedly solving crimes alongside Cole (Gianniotti), a demoted detective. In addition to Morgan, Gianniotti, and Priestley, the series also stars Terry Chen and Karin Konoval.

The CW Recently Cancelled Walker

While The CW has renewed Wild Cards, earlier this week the network cancelled Walker after four seasons. The Jared Padalecki-starring series will air its finale on June 26th.

"We wanted to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," The CW said in a statement. "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

Walker is just one of a few scripted series that remain on The CW — another of the network's popular series, Superman & Lois, has already been cancelled with its final season set to air in the fall. Two other remaining series, All American and All American: Homecoming, have not yet been renewed.