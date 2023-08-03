The Daily Show: Kal Penn Also in the Running for New Host

Another The Daily Show alum is reportedly in the running to host its latest incarnation. On Wednesday evening, a report from The Wrap exclusively revealed that Kal Penn is also being considered to become The Daily Show's permanent host, following the departure of Trevor Noah late last year. According to their reporting, Penn is one of four people currently in the lead for the job, in addition to former correspondent Hasan Minhaj, whose candidacy was reported on earlier this week. It is unknown at this point when a decision on the new host for the long-running Comedy Central series will be made. Penn, whose work includes the Harold & Kumar franchise and Designated Survivor, was previously among the string of celebrity guest hosts rotating through The Daily Show earlier this year. Penn, who also served as an associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration during an acting hiatus, made headlines earlier this year for inviting President Joe Biden on the show during his week of hosting.

"I would absolutely love to host permanently, and I love that all of the guest hosts so far have brought something unique to their week," Penn said at the time. "No single week is anywhere near what the other weeks are like."

(Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave The Daily Show?

Noah announced his plans to depart The Daily Show in late 2022, with his final episode airing on December 8th of that year. As he told audiences upon the announcement, he felt it was "time" to step away from the show, which had previously been hosted by Jon Stewart and Craig Kilborn.

"It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," Noah said at the time. "And I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through, Trump presidency, the pandemic, the journey, more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting this show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joy. I love trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years I feel like it's time."

Who Has Hosted The Daily Show After Trevor Noah?

Following Noah's exit, The Daily Show has been hosted by a number of fill-in hosts. In addition to Penn and Minhaj, these names have included Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and Al Franken, as well as current correspondents Roy Wood, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan, and Michael Kosta. The show has not aired new episodes in recent months, amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

