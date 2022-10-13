The Daily Show Reveals Trevor Noah's Final Episode Date

As confirmed earlier this month, comedian Trevor Noah is set to officially depart from The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Paramount Global has now confirmed the final day that Noah will sit behind the desk of the iconic news-satire series, revealing that his final episode will air on Thursday, December 8th of this year, meaning Noah will present for the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections. Noah's final episode comes just over seven years after he took over the series from Jon Stewart. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that The Daily Show is also set to return with a new episode in January, though who will be the host at that time remains to be seen.

"Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

Noah added, "Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family. I'm truly excited to see what the future holds."

Why is Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show?

After seven years as the host of the series, Noah made the surprise announcement of his departure in October of this year, confirming he would be leaving the show. As part of an address to the studio audience and the one at home, Noah summarized his exit by saying it felt "like it's time."

"It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," Noah said in his exit annoucnement on the series. "And I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through, Trump presidency, the pandemic, the journey, more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting this show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joy. I love trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years I feel like it's time."

Who will replace Trevor Noah as The Daily Show host?

No official confirmation on who the next host of The Daily Show has been announced but rumors and reports have quickly begun to circulate after Noah announced he would be leaving. According to a report from TMZ, The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is the favorite to takeover as the host of the series. Best known as a a stand-up comedian and writer, Wood joined The Daily Show at the same time as Noah.

Wood's potential succession to becoming the host of The Daily Show has not been confirmed by either the comedian or the series, but Comedy Central did issue a statement after rumors of him taking over began to make the rounds, writing: "In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions."