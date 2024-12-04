The DCU’s TV Plans Confirmed, and It’s a Big Difference Compared to Marvel

DC Studios will truly being its big rollout on the small screen with December’s Creature Commandoes, and we already know several other projects that are planned or in active development. That plan includes TV in a major way, but we are already seeing some key differences between DC Studios’ TV strategy compared to Marvel Studios and Marvel Television. One of those differences was highlighted by CEO and President of Global Streaming Warner Bros. Discovery JB Perrette, who spoke about HBO and Max’s plans for DC and the volume of content that will hit the service on a yearly basis (via Deadline).

Regarding the overall plan, Perrette said, “We’re releasing Creature Commandos, an animated series, which kicks off James [Gunn]’ new DCU, we have Peacemaker, we’re working on a DC Lanterns, but we’re thinking maybe do 2 DC series a year is probably plenty. You don’t need 4, you don’t need 5.”

Two series a year is quite a bit different than Marvel’s output recently, though that will expand greatly moving forward, at least when it comes to next year. As Perrette mentioned, DC has Creature Commandoes on deck for this month, and that will be followed by Lanterns, which is in active development and has recently shared several members of the cast.

Compare that to 2025’s slate for Marvel, which currently includes Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man. That’s six shows hitting next year alone, and even if it reigns things in for 2026, that will be far more than DC’s planned two shows per year.

Fans are excited for Lanterns, especially now that some of the lead stars have been cast. That will include Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and after news of his casting hit he addressed being a part of the new DC movie universe. “Tremendously honoured and abundantly grateful. A dream come true,” Pierre wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for the love and beautiful energy. Thank you for welcoming me to DC. Let’s work!”

Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) will serve as showrunner for Lanterns, and Mundy is co-writing the series with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King (Wonder Woman). IN addition to Pierre, Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan), Kelly Macdonald (Sheriff Kerry), Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), and Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe).

Whether you’re a fan of DC or Marvel, fans have a lot to look forward to in the realm of Television over the next year, and the projects also couldn’t be more varied. Projects like Lanterns and Daredevil: Born Again are on the more grounded and gritty side, while projects like Marvel Zombies and Creature Commandoes have a darker edge in the world of animation. Then there’s projects like Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for the lighthearted crowd, and projects like Wonder Man that look completely different from everything.

Are you excited for DC's TV rollout, and is it too little or just enough?