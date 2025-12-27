The Definitive Answer to Stranger Things Season 5’s Most Touching (But Confusing) Scene

Stranger Things season 5 has already delivered multiple memorable moments over the course of its second chapter, and several even occurred in the very same episode. There is one that has dominated discussion amongst fans though, and you can’t blame them either, as it might be one of the most touching and powerful scenes in the entire series. That said, there was some confusion regarding where that scene left things between two key characters, and now a definitive answer on that scene and its impact has been revealed.

That key scene occurs in Stranger Things Season 5 Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz, which picks up after Nancy and Jonathan accidentally set off a huge event that could tear the Upside Down apart. The fallout leaves Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) trapped and looking at their last moments, and while a proposal does take place, it’s an unusual one that indicates they are actually splitting up. It left some fans confused, but co-creator Matt Duffer provided a definitive answer, telling People, “That’s a breakup. They are broken up.”

The Duffer Brothers Reveal Why They Split One Of Stranger Things’ Longest-Running Couples

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Jonathan and Nancy have essentially been a couple since the end of season 2 and the beginning of season 3, though season 4 had its share of challenges. Those challenges have only increased in season 5, and the divide between the two only seemed to be getting bigger. That’s why it actually makes a lot of sense for the two to split, and Matt Duffer revealed that it was what was best for Nancy’s character overall.

“It’s hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us — and the writers — all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself,” Matt Duffer said.

Duffer noted that it’s also a relatively realistic outcome, as many relationships that start in high school don’t continue. “I mean, how many people wind up with their girlfriend or boyfriend that they met in high school?” Duffer said.

Some thought that simply due to how much the two have been through, they had a chance, and Matt Duffer understands that notion, saying that they “have a little bit more of a complicated relationship than normal high schoolers.” Ross Duffer agreed, calling it a “trauma bond”, which is something Nancy and Jonathan also come to terms with during their impressively honest conversation.

Stranger Things Season 5 Parts 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The series finale will stream on Netflix on New Year’s Eve.

