5 Great TV Mysteries 2025 Finally Solved (#1 Took Almost 10 Years)

2025 was a great year for television, with returning shows like Severance, The Last of Us, and Stranger Things defining it — though new series like Pluribus and The Mighty Nein also left their marks. And it wasn’t just great releases that made the last 12 months of television memorable. Several 2025 TV shows also solved major mysteries after years of speculation, finally offering explanations for hotly discussed questions.

The most surprising and highly anticipated of these was a revelation that was almost a decade in the making. Most other shows on the list didn’t keep us waiting quite so long for answers. Yet, from the truth about a gruesome opening kill to the backstory of a major villain, they all offered much-needed closure.

5) Yellowjackets Told Us Who Pit Girl Is

Four years ago, Yellowjackets opened with the death of a mysterious character who would come to be known as “Pit Girl” — and after much speculation, 2025 finally revealed who was being hunted in the show’s very first scene. Yellowjackets Season 3 caught viewers up to the girls’ last winter in the Wilderness, which led to some surprising twists. Among them was the fact that the show’s Pit Girl hunt didn’t happen because the team was starving. It was an attempt to distract Shauna while Natalie called for help, and it cost Mari her life. As many fans had theorized leading up to this gruesome scene, Mari was the one who was chased through the snow, eventually falling into the infamous pit.

Perhaps more surprising than Mari being Pit Girl was the fact that Yellowjackets Season 3 managed to pack an emotional punch with this reveal. Although Mari wasn’t a hugely likable character in the early outings, the latest episodes made us appreciate her before they killed her off. The realization that most of the girls weren’t actually hunting Mari was also tragic. Her death didn’t need to happen, and that made it so much more devastating.

4) It: Welcome to Derry Solved a Pennywise Mystery From Stephen King’s Book

Image courtesy of HBO

It: Welcome to Derry debuted this year, so any questions exclusive to the show haven’t lingered for too long. However, the series did solve a Pennywise mystery that dated all the way back to Stephen King’s 1986 book. It was never answered in any of the previous adaptations, making this an intriguing addition to the franchise’s lore. Welcome to Derry finally revealed why Pennywise, an entity who can take any form, typically chooses to appear as a clown when stalking his prey.

In It: Welcome to Derry Episode 7, we’re shown that Bob Gray was a real person, not just a name that Pennywise gave Georgie in the book. And according to the series, the real Bob Gray was a circus performer who went by the name of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The villain approached the man and killed him, taking on his identity. He revealed why right before: because he was impressed by how readily children flocked to Bob Gray while he was performing. It wasn’t the most groundbreaking revelation, but it sought to explain details of King’s book that were heavily debated before.

3) Gen V Season 2 Revealed What Happened to Marie’s Sister

The Boys spinoff series Gen V opened with the revelation that Marie Moreau killed her entire family, and she spent much of Season 1 tying to find her sister, Annabeth, who hadn’t forgiven her for it. Annabeth’s whereabouts became something of a mystery as the show continued. They were held over Marie’s head by those hoping to manipulate her, and they also raised questions about whether Annabeth was willingly avoiding her — or facing more sinister circumstances, like being imprisoned in the Woods.

The end of Gen V Season 1 revealed that Annabeth wasn’t one of the people being held in the Woods, but it also left Marie completely in the dark about her sister. Fortunately, Season 2 changed that this year, bringing Annabeth into the fold at long last. Gen V Season 2 confirmed that Annabeth had been avoiding Marie at first, staying with their mother’s best friends for years instead. However, the two came back together and started to work things out in the latest batch of episodes, finally giving this storyline from 2023 closure.

2) Squid Game Showed Us How In-ho Became the Front Man

Squid Game Season 1 revealed that Jun-ho’s brother, Hwang In-ho, was the mysterious Front Man. However, their initial reunion offered little insight into how and why In-ho began overseeing the titular tournament. This question became even more pressing after Squid Game Season 2, when In-ho’s feud with Seong Gi-hun became more personal — so much so that he temporarily entered the games himself. After Season 2 gave us some details about the Front Man’s backstory, Season 3 finally answered the biggest question about the character. The final outing showed how In-ho won his own competition: by killing the remaining players with the knife Oh Il-nam offered him.

Seeing how merciless In-ho was, the old man allowed him to take over the games. He gave him the same choice that In-ho later offered Gi-hun, though Squid Game‘s lead refused to sacrifice his humanity in exchange for his life. Squid Game‘s revelations about the Front Man made his character much easier to understand, and they added important context to his desire to prove Gi-hun wrong about human beings.

1) Stranger Things Revealed the Truth About the Upside Down

Image courtesy of Netflix

With Stranger Things Season 5 bringing the Netflix show to a close, it was inevitable that it would solve some of the biggest lingering mysteries from the last nine years. Among them was, of course, the true nature of the Upside Down — the dark dimension where Will was taken in Season 1, which, as it turns out, isn’t another dimension at all. Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 revealed that it’s actually a wormhole, creating a bridge between the real world and a place called the Abyss. The latter is where Vecna is keeping the children he kidnapped in Season 5, and it’s where monsters like the Demogorgons come from.

When Eleven attempted to find Henry after the Hawkins Lab massacre, she made contact with the Abyss, opening the bridge that became the Upside Down. It’s held together by exotic matter, and both Vecna and the Hawkins gang are planning to collapse it in Season 5, Volume 3. Needless to say, the Upside Down may cease to exist by the end of the show. Even so, it’s about time we got a proper explanation about what it is. It took nearly 10 years, but that just made it one of the most satisfying TV answers of 2025.

