The Equalizer Season 1 Finale Air Date Announced

CBS' reboot of The Equalizer has become a bonafide hit, with a slew of viewers tuning in to see Queen Latifah's starring performance in the action series. After premiering to impressive ratings following the Super Bowl, the series has continued to court a following, and has already been renewed for a sophomore season. Before we get to that point, however, there's still the looming questions of the series' first season — and now we know when it will all come to a close. On Monday, CBS announced a number of dates for its season or series finales, including for The Equalizer. The series' Season 1 finale will air on Sunday, May 23rd at 8/7c, followed by the season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles and the series finale of NCIS: New Orleans.

Latifah stars in the series as a woman with a mysterious and dangerous background, who helps the people that are out of options and have nowhere else to turn. The Equalizer also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The original Equalizer series ran for a total of four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989, with Edward Woodward starring in the lead role. Director Antoine Fuqua rebooted the franchise as a pair of films starring Denzel Washington.

"I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again because I did watch the original series as a kid," Latifah said during the Television Critics' Association press tour earlier this year. "What Denzel did with the feature films has been incredible. If anything, he set a bar in a way but also gave us a lot of room to go a completely different direction."

Will you be tuning in to The Equalizer's Season 1 finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS. As mentioned above, the Season 1 finale will air on Sunday, May 23rd at 8/7c.