Dora The Explorer Live-Action Movie Trailer Announced

Dora The Explorer is coming to live-action thanks to Paramount and Nickelodeon, and the studio kicked off its promotional push with two new posters showcasing some of your favorite characters. That’s not all that’s around the corner though, as it seems we will also be seeing our first footage of the upcoming project very soon according to the official Dora and the Lost City of Gold social media account, and we cannot wait to see what Dora, Boots, Backpack, Map, Diego, Swiper, and the rest of the crew look like in live-action.

The official movie account recently shared that the first trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold will debut at this weekend’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which takes place on Saturday at 7 central. It will probably be a short teaser trailer, as the film doesn’t come out until August, but you never know. Maybe Nickelodeon will unveil a full trailer at the awards and a teaser ahead of it. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“¡Come on, vámonos! 🐒 Check out the new poster for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, swinging into theatres this summer! Don’t miss the trailer when it debuts on the @Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday, 3/23 at 8/7c! #DoraMovie”

Dora the Explorer was a fixture on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2015 and is still a big part of their lineup and overall brand. The show follows a young girl named Dora as she embarks on adventures across the forest alongside her best bud Boots, a very helpful monkey with big red boots. She also has Backpack, a very handy backpack, and Map, a talking and animated Map that gets here where she needs to go.

We got our first look at those characters this morning, but it remains to be seen if they will be animated and given eyes and mouths like they have in the cartoon. Also, if Dora doesn’t at least repeat one thing during the movie three times we will riot. Okay, not really but you get where I’m coming from.

The film is produced by Christopher Robin producer Kristin Burr, who is joined by longtime Bobin associate, executive producer John G. Scotti (The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, Alice Through the Looking Glass) as well as executive producers Julia Pistor (The Spiderwick Chronicles, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Eugenio Derbez.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars Isabela Moner (Dora), Eva Longoria (Elena), Temuera Morrison (Powell), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Diego), Benicio Del Toro (Swiper), Michael Pena (Dora’s Father), Pia Miller (Diego’s Mother), Q’orianka Kilcher (Inca Princess Kawillaka), Eugenio Derbez (Alejandro Gutierrez), Adriana Barraza (Abuela Valerie), and Madeleine Madden (Sammy).

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on August 2nd.

