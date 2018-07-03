‘Fairly OddParents’ Creator Reveals Why Timmy Turner’s Hat Is Pink

While some decisions in the world of animation are precisely calculated from a project’s infancy, other decisions are made on the fly and become defining components of a series. In the case of Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents, Timmy wore an iconic pink hat, which often subjected him to ridicule throughout the series’ 10 seasons. According to creator Butch Hartman, the only reason he wore a pink hat was because he ran out of blue ink.
Hartman had previously revealed the anecdote, though, when replying to Paris Hilton’s request to tell her something she didn’t know, the show creator reiterated the fact. He also shared the original design for Timmy, which featured his planned blue hat.
Videos by ComicBook.com
July 2, 2018
He also noted that Wanda’s hair in the series was intended to be blue, only to be replaced with pink for the same reason as Timmy’s hat.
Fans familiar with the series had a hard time grasping the notion that a signature characteristic was the result of an improvised solution, leading users on Twitter to share a variety of passionate reactions.
Scroll down to see how fans reacted to this Fairly OddParents reveal!
Shocking
July 2, 2018
Avert Your Eyes
Delete this. No one else has to see this monstrosity— Ref_1099 (@Ref_1099) July 1, 2018
The Importance of Blue
Good. The blue would’ve make Timmy less of an icon tbh— des bunny?? (@shm3llyb3lly) July 1, 2018
This Changes Everything
I’m rethinking my whole life pic.twitter.com/QEdVBacZBt— eclipsingapple ❤ (@eclipsingapple) July 2, 2018
Old News
But Nickelodeon already told us that when we were like 5 ?— Torrie King (@THEtorrieking) July 2, 2018
Welcome to The Matrix
everyday i get closer and closer to believing we’re in a simulation— nadia (@nadmoallin) July 2, 2018
Forward Thinking
I, for one, am very glad you ran out of blue ink.— בתשוע (@Batshua) July 2, 2018
It was really nice to see clothes not gender-coded on the protagonist.
Pink Overload
Was his shirt supposed to be blue too…? ?— The Kingdom Channel (@Kingdom_Channel) July 1, 2018
Call a Doctor
July 2, 2018
Conflicting Reports
What about his parents thinking he would be a girl?— . (@dontpanicswift) July 2, 2018