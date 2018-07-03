‘Fairly OddParents’ Creator Reveals Why Timmy Turner’s Hat Is Pink

While some decisions in the world of animation are precisely calculated from a project’s infancy, other decisions are made on the fly and become defining components of a series. In the case of Nickelodeon’s The Fairly OddParents, Timmy wore an iconic pink hat, which often subjected him to ridicule throughout the series’ 10 seasons. According to creator Butch Hartman, the only reason he wore a pink hat was because he ran out of blue ink.

Hartman had previously revealed the anecdote, though, when replying to Paris Hilton’s request to tell her something she didn’t know, the show creator reiterated the fact. He also shared the original design for Timmy, which featured his planned blue hat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also noted that Wanda’s hair in the series was intended to be blue, only to be replaced with pink for the same reason as Timmy’s hat.

Fans familiar with the series had a hard time grasping the notion that a signature characteristic was the result of an improvised solution, leading users on Twitter to share a variety of passionate reactions.

Scroll down to see how fans reacted to this Fairly OddParents reveal!

Shocking

Avert Your Eyes

Delete this. No one else has to see this monstrosity — Ref_1099 (@Ref_1099) July 1, 2018

The Importance of Blue

Good. The blue would’ve make Timmy less of an icon tbh — des bunny?? (@shm3llyb3lly) July 1, 2018

This Changes Everything

I’m rethinking my whole life pic.twitter.com/QEdVBacZBt — eclipsingapple ❤ (@eclipsingapple) July 2, 2018

Old News

But Nickelodeon already told us that when we were like 5 ? — Torrie King (@THEtorrieking) July 2, 2018

Welcome to The Matrix

everyday i get closer and closer to believing we’re in a simulation — nadia (@nadmoallin) July 2, 2018

Forward Thinking

I, for one, am very glad you ran out of blue ink.



It was really nice to see clothes not gender-coded on the protagonist. — בתשוע (@Batshua) July 2, 2018

Pink Overload

Was his shirt supposed to be blue too…? ? — The Kingdom Channel (@Kingdom_Channel) July 1, 2018

Call a Doctor

Conflicting Reports