The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap Released by Marvel Ahead of Episode 5

Prepare for the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Marvel's official recap of Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching." When Wakandan warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba) gives Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) eight hours notice before the Dora Milaje comes to capture the escaped Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Bucky and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) continue their search for the Super Soldier Serum-empowered Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers. After Karli accidentally kills Battlestar (Clé Bennett), the partner of John Walker's Captain America (Wyatt Russell), the super-powered Walker uses his star-spangled shield to murder the Flag Smasher Nico (Noah Mills) in front of a worldwide audience.

"I think Episode 4 is going to be a lot of people's favorite episodes for some action reasons and some big character turns, but [episode] 5 I think really gets to be the culmination of the theme," producer Nate Moore recently told Vanity Fair about Falcon and Winter Soldier's penultimate episode. "And I do think it's both from an acting standpoint, from a filmmaking standpoint, I think is our strongest episode."

Relive all the shocking moments in the fourth episode of Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," and get ready for Episode Five tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/vxGm2V0sk2 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 15, 2021

The as-yet-titled Episode 5, premiering at midnight on April 16, "gets to bring a lot of the threads that maybe felt disparate or not fully formed together," said Moore, an executive producer behind Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther. "So you sort of get to see again the conversation the show is going to try to have with the audience."

Episode 5 also introduces a secretive new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe just as Sam and Bucky team up to take on an unhinged John Walker Captain America, answering a question at the heart of the Marvel Studios original series: Who will wield the shield?

"Hands down, [episode] five, it just gets real," Falcon and Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman told ComicBook.com before the series premiere. "And five, you're going to cry."

