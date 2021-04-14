Falcon And Winter Soldier: Episode 5 is The Big One

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is gearing up to drop what the cast and crew seem to believe is the show's biggest episode. On top of teasing the appearance of a new Marvel character in this week's episode of the Disney+ series, it seems the emotional core of the show is set to reach max capacity with the latest entry. The producers and writers have all independently shared their excitement for Episode 5, talking in different interviews about their reasons for why they are most excited for viewers to see this episode specifically.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's head writer Malcolm Spellman was the first to reveal that Episode 5 is the one where he expects the visceral emotional reactions. "Hands down, five, it just gets real," Spellman said. "And five, you're going to cry."

Ahead of the show's first episode, Spellman shared his enthusiasm for how viewers were reacting to the show's pace and emotion. "It feels like fans are really really digging the pacing because it just goes deeper and deeper and deeper," he said. "It never abandoned the fun but all these threads are very much going somewhere very emotional and very real." The stage ws set on the heels of Episode 4 with the last thing Marvel fans have seen for now being John Walker standing in a plaza with a bloodied Captain America shield which was used to execute a member of the Flag-Smashers as citizens looked on with their cameras recording.

Then, there are the more recent comments from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier executive producer Nate Moore. "I think Episode 4 is going to be a lot of people's favorite episodes for some action reasons and some big character turns, but five I think really gets to be the culmination of the theme," Moore said on Vanity Fair's podcast. "And I do think it's both from an acting standpoint, from a filmmaking standpoint, I think is our strongest episode."

Moore did well to not spoil any of the story beats but he did share a bit of insight regarding why the story lends itself to Episode 5 delivering on all fronts. "Episode five I think gets to bring a lot of the threads that maybe felt disparate or not fully formed together," he said. "So you sort of get to see again the conversation the show is going to try to have with the audience."

What is your big prediction for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5?