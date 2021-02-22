The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Photos Released by Marvel Studios and Disney+

Marvel Studios has released new official images from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With less than a month to go until the show debuts on Disney+, the new images follow a new television spot debuting on ESPN with a fresh look at villain Baron Zemo. These new photos mostly feature shots of Sam Wilson, the Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). One also includes Agent 13, Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), and another is a behind-the-scenes shot featuring director Kori Skogland and Adepero Oduye, who we now know is playing Sarah Wilson, Sam's sister in the comics.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the Avengers: Endgame as Sam struggles to live up to the legacy of Captain America left behind by Steve Rogers. Matters only get worse when another would-be successor, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) emerges. Meanwhile, Baron Zemo returns and the anarchist group called the Flag-Smashers takes action. Sam and Bucky will have to work together if they're going to accomplish what their mentor would have done.

Are you ready for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to debut on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ on March 19th.