The Flash: Zoom Actor Wants to Return for Final Season

The upcoming ninth season of The CW's The Flash is set to be the series' last, but there's one villain who would like to make his return to Central City before the Scarlet Speedster runs his last race. Teddy Sears, the actor who played Hunter Zolomon/Zoom on the series, recently told Flash TV News (via Screen Rant) that he'd like to return to The Flash one last time before it is all said and done. Though it doesn't sound like there is anything specific in the works, Sears says that he's been trying to ask and maintains contact with much of the show's cast.

"I'm not being coy here: my hope is that yes, you will," Sears said of a Zoom return. "I don't know if you will. I've been trying to ask. I'm still in contact with a lot of cast… I talk to Grant Gustin all the time, Danielle [Panabaker]… Tom Cavanagh is no longer there, but he and I stay in touch… and Jesse Martin… so it would be my highest hope that I get to do one more in the final season."

A return for Zoom could be a little interesting. The character was killed off in Season 3, but thanks to "Crisis on Infinite Earths" giving most things on the series and in the Arrowverse a bit of a rewrite, even Zoom saw some tweaks — which could set the stage for Zoom's return.

Has there been casting news for Season 9 of The Flash?

There has already been some casting news for the series' final season. Jon Cor, who plays Mark Blaine/Chillblaine, has been promoted to series regular for the final season and it was also announced that Richard Harmon had been cast as the new Captain Boomerang. Additionally, it was recently announced that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is also coming to The Flash, though details about her role and number of episodes has not yet been revealed.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash will return for its ninth and final season in 2023.