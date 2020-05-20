The Flash Season 6 Blu-ray to Include All Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Episodes

✖

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the release of The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season on releases the Blu-ray and DVD. The new set goes on sale on August 25th. The set includes all 19 episodes of the sixth episode of The CW series, as well a never-before-seen “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir” episode with commentary by showrunner Eric Wallace. Other special features include The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019, deleted scenes, and a gag reel. There's also a limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths available exclusively to fans who purchase the Blu-ray edition. The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is priced at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is also available to own on Digital.

Last season, Team Flash spent the year dealing with two Cicadas, the return of Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash, and the surprise arrival from the future of Barry and Iris’ daughter, Nora West-Allen, aka XS. In season six, Team Flash contends with two new villains – Bloodwork and Mirror Master.

“After six strong seasons, The Flash continues to score in ratings and ranks as the top series for The CW,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing in a statement. "This must own set is filled with in-depth bonus content that fans and DC fanboys will be eager to check out to add to their Blu-ray or DVD collections; including the all-new black and white version of the 'Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir' episode with commentary by showrunner/ executive producer Eric Wallace.”

Here's the full list of features included with The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season:

SPECIAL FEATURES

"Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir” (Special Episode)

“Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir” Commentary by showrunner/executive producer Eric Wallace

The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

BLU-RAY BONUS DISC

All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Special Features:

Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

Crisis Past and Present - Superman vs. Superman

Characters in Crisis: Pariah

Crisis Management

Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

19 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Into The Void

A Flash of The Lightning

Dead Man Running

There Will Be Blood

Kiss Kiss Breach Breach

License To Elongate

The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1

The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Three

Marathon

Love is a Battlefield

A Girl Named Sue

Grodd Friended Me

Death of the Speed Force

The Exorcism of Nash Wells

So Long and Goodnight

Liberation

Pay the Piper

Success Is Assured

DIGITAL

The sixth season of The Flash is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere, anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs (available in the U.S.) for redemption and cloud storage.

THE BASICS

Street Date: August 25, 2020

BD and DVD Presented in 16x9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 836 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 136 min

DVD

Price: $39.99 SRP ($44.98 in Canada)

4 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – English SDH

BLU-RAY

Price: $44.98 SRP ($49.99 in Canada)

5-Discs (4 BD-50s + 1 BD-50 BONUS DISC)

Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

BD Subtitles – English SDH

