The Flash Season 6 Blu-ray to Include All Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover Episodes
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the release of The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season on releases the Blu-ray and DVD. The new set goes on sale on August 25th. The set includes all 19 episodes of the sixth episode of The CW series, as well a never-before-seen “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir” episode with commentary by showrunner Eric Wallace. Other special features include The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019, deleted scenes, and a gag reel. There's also a limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths available exclusively to fans who purchase the Blu-ray edition. The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is priced at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is also available to own on Digital.
Last season, Team Flash spent the year dealing with two Cicadas, the return of Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash, and the surprise arrival from the future of Barry and Iris’ daughter, Nora West-Allen, aka XS. In season six, Team Flash contends with two new villains – Bloodwork and Mirror Master.
“After six strong seasons, The Flash continues to score in ratings and ranks as the top series for The CW,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing in a statement. "This must own set is filled with in-depth bonus content that fans and DC fanboys will be eager to check out to add to their Blu-ray or DVD collections; including the all-new black and white version of the 'Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir' episode with commentary by showrunner/ executive producer Eric Wallace.”
Here's the full list of features included with The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season:
SPECIAL FEATURES
- "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir” (Special Episode)
- “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir” Commentary by showrunner/executive producer Eric Wallace
- The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019
- Deleted Scenes
- Gag Reel
BLU-RAY BONUS DISC
- All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Special Features:
- Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend
- Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return
- Crisis Past and Present - Superman vs. Superman
- Characters in Crisis: Pariah
- Crisis Management
- Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor
19 ONE-HOUR EPISODES
- Into The Void
- A Flash of The Lightning
- Dead Man Running
- There Will Be Blood
- Kiss Kiss Breach Breach
- License To Elongate
- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1
- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2
- Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Three
- Marathon
- Love is a Battlefield
- A Girl Named Sue
- Grodd Friended Me
- Death of the Speed Force
- The Exorcism of Nash Wells
- So Long and Goodnight
- Liberation
- Pay the Piper
- Success Is Assured
DIGITAL
The sixth season of The Flash is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere, anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs (available in the U.S.) for redemption and cloud storage.
THE BASICS
- Street Date: August 25, 2020
- BD and DVD Presented in 16x9 widescreen format
- Running Time: Feature: Approx. 836 min
- Enhanced Content: Approx. 136 min
DVD
- Price: $39.99 SRP ($44.98 in Canada)
- 4 DVD-9s
- Audio – English (5.1)
- Subtitles – English SDH
BLU-RAY
- Price: $44.98 SRP ($49.99 in Canada)
- 5-Discs (4 BD-50s + 1 BD-50 BONUS DISC)
- Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English
- BD Subtitles – English SDH
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.