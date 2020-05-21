The Flash Season 6 Debuts on Netflix Top 10

Over the last few years, the teen drama shows on The CW have found massive audiences on Netflix. Bubble shows like All American and Riverdale, which debuted to so-so ratings in their freshman seasons, were able to get a second life and build dedicated audiences after being put on Netflix. Given the success of the partnership between network and streaming service in the past, it should come as no surprise to see that the sixth season of The Flash has become an instant hit on Netflix.

The new season of The Flash arrived on Netflix this week, not long after airing its season finale on The CW. Now, the series is already moving through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 list, which updates daily to reflect what subscribers are spending the most time watching. The Flash is currently #6 on the list, and will likely climb higher in the days to come.

Just look at how the new season of Riverdale has performed on Netflix over the last few days. It has climbed steadily up the latter and currently sits at #3. It wouldn't be shocking to see The Flash follow a similar pattern. It will take a lot to compete for the top spot with Avatar: The Last Airbender, and with the arrival of The Lovebirds this weekend, but The Flash could definitely stick around in the Top 10 for the next couple of weeks.

Take a look at how the rest of the Netflix Top 10 shakes out below.