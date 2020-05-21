The Flash Season 6 Debuts on Netflix Top 10
Over the last few years, the teen drama shows on The CW have found massive audiences on Netflix. Bubble shows like All American and Riverdale, which debuted to so-so ratings in their freshman seasons, were able to get a second life and build dedicated audiences after being put on Netflix. Given the success of the partnership between network and streaming service in the past, it should come as no surprise to see that the sixth season of The Flash has become an instant hit on Netflix.
The new season of The Flash arrived on Netflix this week, not long after airing its season finale on The CW. Now, the series is already moving through the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 list, which updates daily to reflect what subscribers are spending the most time watching. The Flash is currently #6 on the list, and will likely climb higher in the days to come.
Just look at how the new season of Riverdale has performed on Netflix over the last few days. It has climbed steadily up the latter and currently sits at #3. It wouldn't be shocking to see The Flash follow a similar pattern. It will take a lot to compete for the top spot with Avatar: The Last Airbender, and with the arrival of The Lovebirds this weekend, but The Flash could definitely stick around in the Top 10 for the next couple of weeks.
Take a look at how the rest of the Netflix Top 10 shakes out below.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Siblings Katar and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."
Sweet Magnolias
"Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity."
Riverdale
"While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery."
Dead to Me
"A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems."
The Wrong Missy
"Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date."
The Flash
"A forensics expert who wakes up from a coma with amazing new powers squares off against forces threatening the city in this live-action superhero romp."
White Lines
"Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path."
Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
Soul Surfer
"Hawaiian teen Bethany Hamilton bravely returns to competitive surfing after losing her left arm in a vicious shark attack."
Public Enemies
"In the shadow fo the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it's up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.