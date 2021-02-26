The Flash Showrunner Unsure About Crossover With Final Season of Supergirl

✖

The CW's Arrowverse of shows are gradually beginning to air their newest seasons, after production shutdowns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic put most of the series on pause for much of last year. In addition to the novelty of the shows coming back, there will be some bittersweet milestones in the coming year, including the final seasons of Supergirl and Black Lightning. In a recent interview with TVLine, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace was asked if there's a chance that the series' titular character, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) could cross over with Supergirl in its final season, especially given the established friendship that he and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) have.

“I wish, but… I don’t know,” Wallace revealed with a sigh. “I would say, ‘Ask the folks at Supergirl,’ not me, because that’s really out of my hands.”

By and large, the potential for major crossovers between the existing Arrowverse shows has been ruled out for the foreseeable future, as COVID-19 safety protocols make the logistics behind pulling them off much more difficult. A previously-planned crossover between Batwoman and Superman & Lois was officially squashed last month, and even a nod to Supergirl in Batwoman's Season 1 finale was unable to come to fruition in the early days of lockdown last year. While there's definitely enough of an established rapport between The Flash and Supergirl to warrant a potential crossover in the latter superhero's final season, it sounds like more strings would have to be pulled to make it happen.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote in a statement when Supergirl's ending was first announced. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Do you hope that