The Flash Season 7 Synopsis Teases a "Powerful and Devastating" New Threat

The Flash's sixth season came to a close earlier this week, with the series now officially on a hiatus until early 2021. The series was forced to shut down production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in Season 6 ending three episodes earlier than originally planned. When the series does manage to return for Season 7, it sounds like it will put Team Flash to the test in a significant way. The CW has released a new synopsis for the show's upcoming season, which hints at what foes are going to be looming over the series.

"Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart."

The notion of Eva McCulloch/Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) still being at large is slightly unsurprising, especially given the way that the defacto finale came together for her. But the notion of Barry unleashing "an even more powerful and devastating threat" onto Central City is certainly ominous, especially because there's no telling what villain that could entail. We do know that the original Season 6 finale was expected to feature a major twist regarding Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, so it will be interesting if that ends up being part of it.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin said in an interview earlier this season. "[Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned. But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale."

The Flash will return with new episodes in January of 2021.

