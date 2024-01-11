The Good Doctor Ending With Season 7

All good things must come to an end, which is a saying that especially applies to television. A lot of series are getting canceled these days, but there are still some shows that have had nice long lives. One show that has had a pretty decent run is The Good Doctor, which is returning for its seventh season next month. According to Variety, the upcoming season will be the show's last. After seven years, the show is ending at ABC, but it doesn't sound like it was "canceled."

"Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life," Freddie Highmore said in a statement. "I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented – and lovely – cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver... tequila, stat!"

"The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it's time to say goodbye," executive producers and showrunners David Shore and Liz Feldman added along with executive producer Erin Gunn. "We are incredibly proud of the work we've done and the message we've been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all."

"Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman's creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore's performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital," Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, shared. "As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they've made."

Hill Harper Exits The Good Doctor Ahead of Season 7:

One person you won't be seeing in the final season of The Good Doctor is Hill Harper, who is running for office in the state of Michigan and is challenging Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat of outgoing senator Debbie Stabenow.

The final season of The Good Doctor will see the return of Highmore in addition to Chuku Modu, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin.

Are you sad to see The Good Doctor go? Tell us in the comments! The Good Doctor returns for its seventh and final season on February 20th.