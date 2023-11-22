Fan-Favorite The Good Doctor Star Exits Series to Pursue U.S. Congress Election

Fan-favorite The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper will not be returning to the series for Season 7 because he's running for U.S. Senate. According to Harper's campaign spokesperson, the actor is "dedicating his efforts full time" to fixing what he sees as a crisis in American democracy (via TVLine). Harper is running for office in the state of Michigan and is challenging Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat of outgoing senator Debbie Stabenow. Hill initially announced is candidacy earlier this year.

"Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice," the spokesperson said. "Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he's running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress."

Harper has played Dr. Marcus Andrew since Season 1 of the ABC series and is one of only three remaining series regulars there from the beginning — the other two being Freddie Highmore, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy and Richard Schiff, who plays Dr. Aaron Glassman. The Season 6 finale saw Hill's Dr. Andrews resign as the president of St. Bonaventure. Harper is also not the only cast member not returning for Season 7 of The Good Doctor. Brandon Larracuente, who played Dr. Danny Perez, is also not returning.

ABC Recently Opted Not to Move Forward With The Good Doctor Spinoff

ABC recently announced that they are not moving forward with The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer. The series would have centered on a lawyer who struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) played by Kennedy McMann. A backdoor pilot for the series aired on The Good Doctor earlier this year, but a decision about the series has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

What is The Good Doctor about?

In Season 6 of The Good Doctor, as Shaun Murphy (Highmore) becomes a surgical resident at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit, he faces more responsibility and pressure. He must deal with an attack on the hospital, new residents, and Lea's (Paige Spara) high risk pregnancy, while navigate relationships to become a good leader and dad so that he can maintain his now stable life.

